Indore: Expired beer sold by excise department on first day

After a wait of more than two months, the Excise Department started handling the shops on Tuesday but there was a big mess on the first day itself as the department was found selling beer that was past its expiry date at the liquor shop located at Kanadiya Bypass Square.

The incident came to fore when two customers were seen discussing the expired beer outside the shop. They told the Free Press that the people of the department sold them expired beer and when they went to return beer, the staff refused to take back that bottle. A customer said that the beer was manufactured in November 2019 and its expiry date was the last week of May 2020. Moreover, there was no rate list at the shop so that the customers were unaware about the actual rate of all the alcoholic beverages.

The excise officials claimed that they had checked the entire stock before opening the shop. Giving clarification, an official said that possibly some expired beer was in the stock which was got sold by mistake.

Liquor shop in-charge excise sub-inspector Santosh Singh said that the expired beer was sold by mistake and we are now changing the entire stock of beer. He said that the expired beer will be destroyed.