Indore: Excise team raids house, seizes 9 boxes of liquor

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department raided a house and recovered 9 boxes of liquor stored illegally and arrested an accused, the officials said on Wednesday. Interestingly, when the officers reached the house for the raid, the accused wasn't shocked and he talked with the officials with confidence and tried to mislead the officials saying no one sells liquor illegally in the area.

On the instruction of assistant excise officer Manish Khare, in charge of excise circle 1 (internal) Nitin Ashapure and his team reached Sajay Nagar Basti area following information about a person selling liquor illegally in the area. The team reached the accused's place on Tuesday evening. The accused was confident even after seeing the officers in uniform. He was answering the officers normally and was trying to mislead them. However, the officers had confirmed information so they entered the house and found the boxes containing country-made liquor inside.

After that the accused named Rohit was arrested. He later requested the officials to release him. After recovering 9 boxes of the liquor worth Rs 36,000 from the house, the accused was taken to the excise control room. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail on Wednesday.

It was the second big action by the Excise Department after the joining of the new assistant excise officer. The officer said that the action against illlegal storing or selling liquor in the city and the dhabas will continue.