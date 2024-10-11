Indore: Excise Officials Seize 16 Boxes Of Liquor Being Carried In Car Illegally | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Excise Department caught a man while he was carrying liquor in a car illegally, an official said on Thursday. The car and liquor worth Rs 3.25 lakh were recovered from the man and he is being questioned for his source of liquor.

According to an Excise officer, a team led by ADEO Devesh Chaturvedi and Anil Mathur was checking vehicles on Indore-Ujjain road when they stopped a car on Wednesday night. The officials checked the car and recovered 2 boxes containing vodka bottles, one box of whiskey and 13 boxes containing country-made liquor from the car.

The driver named Sodan Singh, a resident of Sanwer was arrested by the officials and he was booked under the relevant section of the Excise Act. The accused could not show the permit and invoice of the liquor. The Excise officials believed that more people would be arrested in connection with the same.

The accused is also being interrogated about the person to whom he was going to deliver the liquor to. The team of Excise SI Ashish Jain is investigating the case further. The officer informed Free Press that the drive against illegal liquor suppliers would be continued.