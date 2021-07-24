Indore: Ex-sarpanch's husband booked for rape

Indore:

Police booked the husband of an ex-sarpanch in Tejaji Nagar late on Friday for raping a woman after promising to marry her. The accused could not be arrested till filing of the report.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that the victim met the accused through a social media site a year ago. As the woman was alone, the accused had promised to help her financially. Later, he promised the woman that he would marry her and had physical relations with her.

Kanwa said the accused Vijay Bilonia, a resident of Tejani Nagar area is the husband of an ex-sarpanch of village in the area. However, the accused later married a second woman, who lives somewhere in the city. Despite this, the accused was making physical relations with the victim by reiterating his false marriage promise.

After the accused refused to marry the victim, she reached Tejaji Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Police said that the accused was not there at his place. A search is on for the accused.