Indore: ​EVMs stored at Nehru Stadium being shifted to Nirvachan Bhavan





Indore

Ultimately the endeavours of sports lovers and players of the city paid off when following instructions of the Indore bench of the MP High Court, the administration started shifting the EVMs stored at the Nehru Stadium to the Nirvachan Bhavan, opposite collectorate.

The EVMs of the entire district were stored in 8 big halls that had been converted into strong rooms, at the stadium. The work of shifting them started on Tuesday and is expected to be completed in the next three days.

Sports lovers in the city had filed a petition demanding that the EVMs be shifted as they were hindering sports activities, and in an interim order the court had directed the district administration to shift them to the warehouse of the Nirvachan Bhavan.

Complying with the instruction of the court, the administration started the process of shifting of the EVMs including ballot units, control units and VVPAT machines. On the first day, EVMs of Rau Assembly constituency were shifted from the stadium to warehouse of Nirvachan Bhavan.

SDM Ravish Shriviastav is supervising the shifting. There are 5000 ballot units, 2500 control units and 2500 VVPAT machines of all 8 Assembly constituencies of the district.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:19 AM IST