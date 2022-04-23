Indore: Event outlines steps to make the city ‘child-friendly’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of making the city “child-friendly”, a programme was held by the organisations, Aash, Christa IVF and Child Line at Pritamlal Dua Sabhagrah on Friday.

At the programme, 150 children from eight slum areas participated. Different performances were given by the children. They also recited poems on ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and on cleanliness along with dance performances and street plays.

Information about “good touch and bad touch” was given by Wasim Iqbal, director of Aash. He also expressed his views on how to make Indore city “child-friendly”.

MP Shankar Lalwani, Child Welfare Committee president Pallavi Porwal, additional DCP Manisha Pathak Soni, assistant Labour commissioner Meghna Bhatt and senior social reformer Chinmay Mishra were present as special guests at the programme.

MP Shankar Lalwani said he also had a dream that, in the coming days, he would make every effort to make Indore a “child-friendly” city so that every child could feel safe. He said he would organise more such awareness programmes in the coming days.

The children were told by additional DCP Soni how they could take the help of the police in times of trouble. The Child Welfare Committee chairman informed the children about child protection measures and the POCSO Act.

Chandan Mishra, project manager, Christa IVF, said that his organisation was working in collaboration with social organisations in 10 states across India and working together with Aash in Indore for child education and health development.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:39 AM IST