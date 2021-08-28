Indore: ESIC awareness camp for IMC staff

Indore

The Indore Municipal Corporation along with Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) officials organised an awareness campaign on Saturday at Government Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School for the IMC employees of Zone 4 to make them aware about the medical facilities they can get through ESIC.

The campaign was addressed by the ESIC director, Dr Natwar Sharda. He said the beneficiaries can get the benefits of OPD, IPD, sonography, X-ray and other such medical facilities in the dispensaries located in Nehru Nagar, Marimata, Mill Area, Pardeshipura, Anand Nagar and other areas.

He said that free treatment is also available to beneficiaries in private hospitals with whom the ESIC has signed a contract.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 10:07 PM IST