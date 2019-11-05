Indore: EPFO defaulter pay dues Rs 3 lakh to avoid arrest

Indore: The recovery officers of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recovered Rs 2.76 lakh dues from a defaulter on Tuesday, who was in police custody. To avoid further arrest by EPFO, the accused urged family members to make payment of dues.

Subhash Agrawal of M/S Pharma Trade was defaulter of EPFO for non-payment of dues of Rs 2.76 lakh. The recovery section of Indore Commissioner Office of EPFO came to know that the defaulter Subhash Aggarwal has been arrested by Lusadia Police in another case. Interestingly, when the police team reached to court premises to produce him in the court, Subhash tried to run away from police custody. Police was presenting him in court for four cases.

In the meantime the recovery team of the PF department along with recovery warrant rushed to the court and informed Aggarwal about the provision of arrest and sentence of six months if he fails to make payment of dues. Immediately he informed his relatives. After few hours demand draft of the entire amount was made available to EPFO officers.

The recovery action was carried out under the leadership of recovery officer Pawan Kumar Bansal, and his team including Inspector Vijay Choithani, Mayank Rathore and Sandeep Yadav. Bansal stated that such action against the defaulters will continue in future also.