e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Engineering students to get credits for completing industry modules

Indore: Engineering students to get credits for completing industry modules

The AICTE asked universities to interact with leading IT-Industries/Industry associations for the development and promotion of industry oriented course modules, and credits may be awarded to students for completing such course modules and also internships.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Council for Technical Education has asked universities to interact with leading IT-industries/industry associations for the development and promotion of industry-oriented course modules, and make provision for award of credits to students for completing such course modules.

“As you are aware, AICTE under its NEAT initiative has entered into MoUs with leading IT-industries/industry associations to develop and promote industry-oriented & skill-based course modules and to facilitate internships of the students in industry. AICTE is promoting new emerging technologies such as AI, Data Science, Machine Learning etc and options have been given to students to select electives as per their interest at UG & PG levels in Engineering & Technology,” an AICTE letter addressed to universities said.

The AICTE asked universities to interact with leading IT-Industries/Industry associations for the development and promotion of industry oriented course modules, and credits may be awarded to students for completing such course modules and also internships.

“It will help in making students industry-ready and more employable. All universities may consider the need for industry internship and interaction and allotment of credits based on learning outcomes of the students,” the letter reads.

Read Also
Indore: Over 3.4 lakh kids immunised against polio on very first day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Engineering students to get credits for completing industry modules

Indore: Engineering students to get credits for completing industry modules

Indore: Free medicines for thalassaemia patients

Indore: Free medicines for thalassaemia patients

Indore: Application for pilgrimage to Tirupati invited till Sept 26

Indore: Application for pilgrimage to Tirupati invited till Sept 26

Dengue scare: Four more cases detected, total now reaches 42 in Indore

Dengue scare: Four more cases detected, total now reaches 42 in Indore

Indore: 64% more rainfall than in same period last year

Indore: 64% more rainfall than in same period last year