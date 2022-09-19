Indore: Engineering students to get credits for completing industry modules

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Council for Technical Education has asked universities to interact with leading IT-industries/industry associations for the development and promotion of industry-oriented course modules, and make provision for award of credits to students for completing such course modules.

“As you are aware, AICTE under its NEAT initiative has entered into MoUs with leading IT-industries/industry associations to develop and promote industry-oriented & skill-based course modules and to facilitate internships of the students in industry. AICTE is promoting new emerging technologies such as AI, Data Science, Machine Learning etc and options have been given to students to select electives as per their interest at UG & PG levels in Engineering & Technology,” an AICTE letter addressed to universities said.

The AICTE asked universities to interact with leading IT-Industries/Industry associations for the development and promotion of industry oriented course modules, and credits may be awarded to students for completing such course modules and also internships.

“It will help in making students industry-ready and more employable. All universities may consider the need for industry internship and interaction and allotment of credits based on learning outcomes of the students,” the letter reads.