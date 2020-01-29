Indore: Engineering student hangs self, reason unclear

Indore: A student of mechanical engineering diploma course hanged himself to death in Simrol police station area on Tuesday. His family called him several times. When he did not pick up phone, they asked his neighbour to check who found his hung body inside the room. Reason for suicide is unclear, police said.

According to police, the deceased is 19-year-old Lakhan son of Mukesh Kushwaha, resident of a village in Dhar district. He was pursuing mechanical diploma course from a private college in Indore. He was living in a rented accommodation in Simrol.

According to police, no suicide note was found. Statements of the family and friends of the deceased will be taken shortly. His mobile phone will be checked to know the reason of his death.