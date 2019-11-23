Indore: Engineering student booked for stalking girl

Indore: An engineering student was booked by the police for allegedly stalking a working woman in Rajendra Nagar area on Friday. The accused could not be arrested till filing of the report.

According to Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Sunil Sharma, the woman complained that she works in an IT company in the city. She was being stalked by a person named Tanishk for the past few days. The accused stalked her while she was going to office or on her way back home. She had warned him not to follow her, but in vain. The police have registered a case against the accused and launched a search for him. It is said that the accused is an engineering student and lives in the same colony where complainant resides.

In another case, a college going girl was allegedly harassed by her old friend in Vijay Nagar area. The girl stated in her complaint that accused Sachin was her friend but she stopped talking following which he started harassing her. The accused also tried to stop her at the bus stop when she was going to her college. She refused to talk to him and the accused held her hand and threatened her with dire consequences. The police are searching the accused.

A similar case was registered at Palasia police station on Thursday. A 23-year-old girl complained that she was on her way to home when accused Sahil of Khajrana stopped her and held her hand in Patrakar Colony. Girl cried for help when accused fled after threatening her. Girl told the police that the accused often stalked and harassed her. A girl 20-year-old girl was also molested by a person named Deepak in Hira Nagar area on Thursday. Police have registered a case against the accused and a search is on for him.