Indore: Employment fair on April 20 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day employment fair will be organised on April 20 in the district. Through this fair 600 youths will be given job opportunities in prestigious private sector companies.

The fair will be held at the District Employment office in Pologround on April 20. Deputy director employment PS Mandloi informed that the fair would be held from 10:30 am to 03:00 pm at the District Employment Office premises (near District Trade and Industry Center). In the job fair, many reputed companies like- Rooprang Stores, Manpower Services Be Able, Checkmate Services, Shyam Automotive, Patel Motors, Just Dial and Kalpmonetary etc. will offer more than 600 jobs for different posts like-sales executive, technician, telecaller, marketing, team lead, security guard, helper, pecker, operator etc. The representatives of the companies will initially select the applicants by interviewing them.

Employment will be given to applicants aged between 18 and 45 years whether literate or illiterate. Applicants can participate in the fair by bringing copies of bio-data along with certificates of all their educational qualifications and photocopies of other documents like Aadhaar card etc.