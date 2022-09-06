Indore: Employee of apparel shop stabbed by two

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of an apparel shop was stabbed by some youths in the Rajwada area on Tuesday. The traders protested against the incident and they shut their shops for an hour demanding strict action against the accused. The police have registered a case against two persons, but the accused could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

The incident took place near Moolchand Market in the Rajwada area on Tuesday afternoon. Sanjay Sahu, an employee of Sadhna Collection, was stabbed by some youths over an old rivalry. The accused fled from the spot soon after the incident.

According to Sarafa police station-in-charge Sunil Sharma, two persons—Shubham and his friend —were booked on a complaint filed by Sanjay Sahu and the police are looking for them. Sahu, in his complaint, stated he had had an argument with the accused two days ago while fetching water from a hand pump and the accused attacked him over the dispute.

The traders of the area said that Shubham sells things on a handcart and the trader had told him to remove his handcart from in front of his shop. He started an argument with him a few days ago. After the incident, the traders of the market shut their shops in protest.

A trader, Akshay Jain, told Free Press that Dheeraj Khandelwal, president of the BJP Traders’ Cell, spoke to MP Shankar Lalwani, who requested them to open their shops. Lalwani assured the traders that he would speak to police officers to take action against the accused.

City youth stabbed to death over old rivalry

A youth who was released from jail a few days ago was stabbed by two persons over an old rivalry in the Azad Nagar area on Monday night. Police station-in-charge Indresh Tripathi said the person was Shahrukh Khan, a resident of the Madina Nagar area of the city. When Shahrukh and his friend, Sonu, were sitting at a place, accused Golu and Jakkhar reached there and started an argument over an old rivalry. Sonu informed the police that one of the accused threw chili powder in his eyes. He left the place and, when he reached there after washing his eyes, he found Shahrukh lying injured. The accused stabbed him more than a dozen times and fled the scene.

Shahrukh’s father, Rafik, informed reporters that Shahrukh had had an argument with the accused a few months ago. The police could not arrest the accused till the filing of this report.