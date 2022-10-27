Indore: Electricity bills now on the Telegram app

Representative Image |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Billing software of the West Zone Electrical Distribution Company had been linked with the Telegram app, said Sunil Pataudi, superintending engineer, information technology department of the MPPWD. He added, “As soon as the bill is generated, it’ll be made available to consumers in the form of PDF on their registered contact on Telegram.”

The initiative taken by the electricity company is to provide customers easy excess to bills on their mobiles through various mediums. Pataudi said that, to get the electricity bill on the Telegram app, the customers concerned should get themselves registered through their valid numbers.

Under the directions of Amit Tomar, managing director, West Zone Electrical Distribution Company, one can avail of the facility to get the bill on Telegram by clicking the start button on @mpwzbillbot on their Telegram app. After the registration process is done, the consumer will receive the bills on the app.