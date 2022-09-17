Indore: Elder brother’s body found 1 km downstream, search on for younger brother’s body

Kanh River | Representative photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The body of the elder brother, who was swept away in the swollen Kanh River along with his younger brother on Friday, was recovered about one kilometre downstream on Saturday afternoon. The rescue team kept searching for his younger brother throughout the day but he could not be recovered till filing of the report.

ACP (Juni Indore) Dishesh Agrawal said that the body of Yash Bansal (9), a resident of Shankarbagh was recovered from the river near Hathipala area around 1 pm. The police have handed over the body to his family members after autopsy. The body was found stuck in the mud in the river. The rescue team also searched for his younger brother Krish but he could not be recovered till late evening.

Police said that Yash and Krish were playing near the river when Krish fell in the river and was swept away. Yash tried to save his brother, but he too was swept away. The Kanh River was swollen due to the rains on Friday.

The search operation had been launched on Friday itself, but had to be called off after darkness fell. But, their father continued searching for his two kids throughout the night without success.