Indore: ED attached properties of former under secretary of MP Assembly

Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached 5 immovable properties of former under secretary of MP Assembly Kamalakant Sharma under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday.

The attachment of properties was carried out by ED’s MP Zonal Office located in the city. Sharma is considered to be a resourceful person with political connections. He joined the MP Assembly Secretariat as a clerk and rose to the post of under secretary, which is unheard of.

"During his service period, Sharma accumulated huge properties. ED has attached the properties which includes 2 plots in Rewa, 2 houses and one plot in Bhopal. The worth of all the attached properties, which are in his and his family member's name is estimated to be around Rs 1.19 cr," source said, adding that ED is continuing with its investigation.

ED had booked a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Sharma under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2011. The agency registered the case on the basis of a case booked by MP police in a case of fake appointments made in the Assembly Secretariat between 1993 to 2003. The police had booked the case against 17 people including Sharma, the then secretary of MP Assembly Satyanarayan and former CM Digvijaya Singh in 2010 in Bhopal. Sharma and the then secretary Stayanarayan were arrested by police on April 10, 2015.



Sharma along with some politicians has also formed Akshay Education Trust in Bhopal, which runs engineering and other colleges in Bhopal.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:23 AM IST