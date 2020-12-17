Indore: Economy will return to 7-7.5% growth rate in 2021: Meghwal

Indore: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal on Thursday exuded confidence that the economy return to 7 to 7.5% growth rate in 2021. He said that Centre's initiative to stimulate economy post lockdown was bound to yield result.

He was in the city to attend 48th National Convention of Companies Secretaries being organized under aegis of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Talking with Free Press over the state of economy in the post lock-down era, Meghwal said that economic slow-down was a world-wide phenomenon. "However, our Government took speedy decision to stimulate it and released Aatma Nirbhar package. Recently, we released 'Production Linked Incentive Scheme' and just a day before in the field of infrastructure we devised spectrum policy," he said.

The minister said some political parties were pushing their agenda in the name of 'Kisan Andolan'.