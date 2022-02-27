Indore: Easterly winds turn evening pleasant, keep the day temperature at normal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Easterly winds turned the city evening cool and did not let the day temperature rise above normal. A cool breeze sweeping across the city in the morning and evening kept the weather pleasant, while weathermen expected similar conditions for the next couple of days due to changes in the western Himalayan region and a western disturbance.

Officials of the meteorological department said another western disturbance would be generated on Sunday night and would remain active till March 2. The phenomenon will keep the night temperature up for the next two days.

“A fresh western disturbance lies as a trough in the middle and upper tropospheric levels and another western disturbance is approaching on March 2,” the meteorological department officials said. They added that the eastern part of the state had been witnessing light rainfall and squally winds which were also affecting Indore’s weather due to a change in the wind pattern.

The night temperature was recorded 15.1 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal, while the day temperature was 31.4 degrees Celsius, which was normal.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:11 PM IST