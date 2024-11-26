Indore EAG Meet Day-2: Iran Seeks Help To Exit FATF's Blacklist; India Assures Technical Assistance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Eurasian Group met for the second day on Tuesday in Indore. The meeting's agenda includes discussions on concrete strategies to curb terrorism funding, money laundering, and cybercrime.

Addressing the event on Tuesday, additional secretary of the Revenue Department, Ministry of Finance, Vivek Agarwal, said that Iran has sought help from the Eurasian Group and India to help it exit the blacklist category of the Financial Action Task Force. He also emphasised that the centre has assured the Middle Eastern country of technical assistance to help with the compliance.

Notably, Iran was blacklisted for violating international banking and related norms by the FATF—the global body that keeps an eye on money laundering, terrorist and proliferation financing.

Delegates from America, Japan attend

According to information, representatives from 180 countries, including Russia, have gathered for the 5-day meet in Indore.

Nearly 180 delegates from countries like America, Japan, and the UAE are attending the EAG meeting. The meet will witness strategies and discussions on ways to tackle terrorism funding, money laundering, and more.

The delegates will also visit Mandu for a cultural tour on November 27. The event will conclude on November 29 after a discussion on the key highlights of the 41st EAG Plenary Session.