Indore: Due to increasing Covid cases CMHO asks BMOs, ZMOs to increase sampling

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

With rising cases of Covid-19, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya has directed the block medical officers and health centre in-charge’s to increase the sampling to put a check on the Covid cases.

In the order released by CMHO, all the block medical officers have been directed to increase sampling and to ensure at least 200 samples are collected from each block every day. Along with the blocks, the public health centre in-charges were also directed to collect more samples.

“Yes, we have asked the block level officers to increase sampling and also to monitor the situation as the number of cases has been increasing in the last few days. We have been targeting to collect more than 2000 samples every day,” Dr Saitya said.

He also appealed to the people to get the precaution dose at the earliest to avoid any new wave of the pandemic disease and control the increasing number of cases.

Notably, due to the decreasing sampling, the positivity rate on Monday jumped over 19 per cent as only 94 samples were tested. Such a surge in the positivity rate was seen during the peak of the third wave i.e. on January 26 when the positivity rate was more than 20 per cent.

However, health officials increased the sampling on Tuesday as many as 249 samples were tested out of which 19 cases were found positive. The rate of positivity was 7.93 per cent which was almost 12 per cent less than the positivity rate reported on Monday.

Precaution dose for employees on election duty

As per the directions of the state health department, district administration has decided to administer precaution doses to the staff and employees on election duty. According to Dr Saitya, doses would be administered at the training centres to the staff to ensure safety against Covid in forthcoming elections.