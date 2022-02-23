Indore: Dubai passengers to carry 48 hours’ prior PCR report

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): According to the revised travel protocol for passengers from India (in-bound/transiting) to Dubai, passengers will still have to carry a PCR report of 48 hours before start of journey. Upon arrival in Dubai, too, they will have to conduct a PCR at Dubai airport.

Ullas Nair of Vistaar Travels said that the UAE government, on Tuesday, had released a revised travel protocol for passengers arriving from India. It has been made effective from Wednesday. Nair said that, accordingly, passengers must now present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility within 48 hours of departure. Validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected. Also, they will have to undergo a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival and must remain in self-quarantine until they receive the test result.

For passengers transiting via Dubai, it is not required to present a Covid-19 PCR test certificate unless it is mandated by their final destination.

However, UAE nationals are exempted from taking a Covid-19 PCR test before departing for Dubai. They must be tested upon arrival in Dubai, irrespective of whether they hold a valid Covid-19-negative RT-PCR certificate from the point of origin. This is also applicable for passengers accompanying a 1st degree UAE nationals’ relative, or domestic worker escorting a UAE national sponsor, during travel. Children under the age of 12 and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability are exempted from taking a Covid-19 RT-PCR test.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:06 PM IST