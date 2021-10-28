Indore: ​Dubai bound woman passenger tests C positive

Indore



An elderly female passenger (72), who reached the airport to board a flight from Indore to Dubai, was tested corona positive during the investigation. This created a panic at Indore airport.



The airport management stopped the passenger from boarding the flight and handed her over to the health department. According to the UAE government's instructions, any passenger going to Dubai has to carry a negative RTPCR report up to 48 hours in advance and a negative rapid PCR report up to six hours before the journey.

The rapid PCR test is done at the airport itself. The moment the female passenger, a resident of Bijalpur, tested positive, the testing agency informed the airport authorities, but when the authorities stopped her from boarding, her husband protested, arguing that her RTPCR test was negative. However, the airport authorities did not budge and she was not allowed to board the flight.

"Every passenger of the weekly Indore-Dubai flight is subjected to undergo rapid PCR test at the Indore airport. Today, 104 passengers were examined and among them, a 72-year-old woman was found

coronavirus positive," health department's medical officer Dr Priyanka Kourav said. She had already taken both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, she said.



"As a precautionary measure, we have admitted her to a Covid-19 care centre, though she was not having any symptoms of the disease. Till recently, she had not travelled anywhere outside Indore," Dr Kourav

said.



131 passengers fly to Dubai

Air India officials said that there were 133 bookings for the Dubai flight. Of these, 108 were from the city and 25 from Bangalore. The infected woman and her husband did not board the flight. Earlier, on 15 September youth and on 13 October a woman had tested positive. They too were not allowed the board the flight.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 01:18 AM IST