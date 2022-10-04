Indore: Drummer Bafna performs at JSC Elegant function

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): JSC Elegant organised an event of extraordinary melody for 100 couple members. JSG Elegant is famous for its ‘Break the Routine’, not only in the whole city, but also in the whole state. They have been organising something unique and incredible for its members that is full of adventure and entertainment.

Bhavesh Bafna, who was called from Chennai by JSG Elegant, is considered to be a very renowned drummer, who has been praised by all the judges of the ‘India’s Got Talent’ show. At the party held in Hotel Essentia, Bhavesh created music with the help of utensils and other items. He taught all the members to make music from empty buckets, plates, spoons, forks, empty bottles and other materials. After that, by producing music of the same notes, everyone danced to the tunes. The convener of the programme was Ashish Kirti Mehta, founder and chairman of the group.

