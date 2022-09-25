Indore: Drones to monitor 220KV EHV lines

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited has adopted drone technology for patrolling its 220KV extra high voltage transmission lines.

Later on the technique will be extended for patrolling of 400KV and 132KV EHV lines.

In the first phase MPPTCL will collect the data by carrying out the patrolling of 2850 kilometre line length and covering about 10,000 towers through drone patrolling.

The collected data will be analysed at micro-level through artificial intelligence software. This work will start from October this year and will be completed by March’23.

Officials said that the use of drones will help in effective patrolling of towers located in tough geographical terrains. At the same time during the line fault the data, video and photographs of the tower received through patrolling will help in quick analysis of the fault. It ultimately will reduce the time of power breakdown.

The drone patrolling will also help in monitoring of even minor defects which can be attended during preventive maintenance of lines.

For timely proper maintenance of these lines passing through many inaccessible geographical areas including mountains, rivers, forest and other places it was necessary to use advanced and effective technology to ensure 24*7 power supply, said officials.

