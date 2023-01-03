Indore: Drone, paragliders, hot balloons banned

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the security of the VVIPs during the PBD Conference and the GIS-2023 in the city, drones, paragliders, hot balloons and other flying objects have been banned between January 7 and 10.

Keeping in view the high security of the distinguished guests and the possible threats, special security arrangements have been made around the airport and the route of movement of these VVIPS, who will be attending the high-octane meet.

Drones, paraglider, hot balloons and other such objects within a radius of three km of the venue (BCC), Hotel Radisson Blu, Hotel Park, Hotel Essentia, Hotel Sayaji, Hotel Marriott, Hotel Wow and the helipad on both sides of the road have been banned. These areas will be declared as Red Zones and No-Flying Zones. The order will be effective between January 7 and 10. If violated, legal action will be taken against the guilty under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections and the Act. The operation of commercial flights will be exempted from compliance of this restrictive order.

Six officers of division attached

For various arrangements of the PBD Conference and the GIS-2023, divisional commissioner, Pawan Kumar Sharma, has attached six IAS and the officers of the state administrative services posted in Indore division to the city. IAS officer and CEO of Khargone zilla panchayat, Jyoti Sharma, has been attached to the collector’s office. She will discharge the duties of liaison officer during the stay of the President of India. Similarly, joint collector (Jhabua), Anil Bhana, deputy collector (Dhar), Virendra Katare, joint collector (Khandwa), Chander Singh Solanki, tehsildar (Jhabua), Sunil Dabar and naib tehsildar (Alirajpur), Harshal Bharani have been posted in the city between January 6 and 12. They have been instructed to report in Indore on January 5.