Indore: Dr Sanjay Dixit appointed as the Dean of MGM Medical College

Indore: Dean of Government Medical College, Ratlam had been appointed as the acting Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore on Tuesday.

He will take charges from the acting Dean Dr Anita Mutha. Former Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal was retired on September 30 after which charge was given to Dr Mutha, temporarily.

Dr Dixit was serving as the HoD of Community Medicine Department in MGM Medical College before being appointed as Dean of Medical College in Ratlam in 2017. He also worked as the Secretary of Indore Organ Donation Society and made Indore one of the best performing cities in Central India in organ donation and cadaver donation.

According to sources, the government has taken permission from Election Commission as well before the appointment after the approval of the Chief Minister.