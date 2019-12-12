Indore: Dog poops in open, owner fined Rs 250

Indore: Nearly two years after formulating rules, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) implemented it on Thursday and fined a man after his dog pooped in public place.

This is the first time that a dog owner has been fined over his pet dirtying public place. IMC Zonal No 5 official NC Chouhan slapped a fine of Rs 250 on Ramesh Chandra of Prem City after his dog pooped on a ground in the locality. He was also warned against allowing his dogs make public place dirty.

Municipal commissioner Asheeh Singh said that spot fines would be imposed on pet owners whose dogs poop on roads, grounds, or in public gardens.