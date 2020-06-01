Indore: Dog menace in North Toda, claim residents

Indore: The residents of North Toda are living in terror these days due to a sudden rise in dog bites in the area coinciding with the lockdown period. Residents claimed that there were at least 40 cases of dog bites in the area in the last two months.

Anand Verma, resident of the North Toda area said residents were facing a lot of problems due to the dogs. "As we are in the containment area, we are already facing a lot of difficulties due to the unavailability of essential goods. The aggressive dogs have added to our problems as it is difficult to step out of the house without a dog attacking us. Their victims include the very young and aged who are more vulnerable," Verma said.

Verma said there is a big gang of around 10 dogs who are very aggressive. "Whenever they see anyone on the road, they chase and pounce on him. They get into a hunting mode and we humans are the prey. In many cases, they have torn the flesh from the victim. In the most recent case, they attacked an aged woman and tore her ligament.

The claim can be false

“Dogs do get irritated and aggressive when they do not get food. However, IMC in coordination with NGOs is providing food to dogs of the city in every area. Dogs cannot be so aggressive that they will hunt human beings. Sometimes, people also share false information just to create rumour against dog so that dogs can be removed from their area. IMC will look into the matter and will take appropriate actions against the dogs and will also contact an NGO for feeding them.”

- Dr Uttam Yadav, IMC officer