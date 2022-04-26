Indore: Doctors in MY Hospital treat varicose vein patient through laser

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of the surgery department of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital have started a new facility for the poor patients by performing surgery on varicose veins through laser.

Doctors performed the first laser procedure on a 59-year-old man of Betul and the patient was discharged a day after the procedure.

HoD of Surgery Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said, "Varicose veins is a common problem but it requires operation for providing relief to the patients. We have started laser treatment which doesn't require any operation but only a pinhole," he said.

The department is already using laser for treatment of piles and fistula.

"It is a common procedure but it costs about Rs 1 lakh for patients in private hospitals. We are providing the facility to the patient for free. The machine and its fibre were provided by the philanthropists of the city," Dr Ghanghoria said.

The procedure was performed by Dr Abhay Brahmane and anaesthesia was given by Dr Basant Nigwal under the supervision of Dr Ghanghoria. HoD of Radiology Dr Alka Agrawal provided support of ultrasound.Nursing officer Sarita, OT incharge Asha Sonkar, and laser engineer Rakesh Dwivedi too played important role in starting the facility and performing the procedure.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 01:16 AM IST