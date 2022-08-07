Indore: Doctor posted in Barwaha ends life at in-laws place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A civil surgeon posted in Barwaha, Khargone district, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his in-laws place in Greater Vaishali on Sunday. Police said that he had come to the city to consult a doctor of a rehabilitation centre. No suicide note was recovered, so police are not sure about the reason behind his death.

Investigating officer Sanjay Chouhan from Dwarkapuri police station said the deceased is Dr Anil Solanki (34), posted at the civil hospital in Barwaha as a civil surgeon.

The police reached the spot soon after they received information about the suicide, and after investigating, they sent the body for postmortem.

ASI Chouhan said Dr Anil was an alcoholic and was undergoing treatment in a rehabilitation centre in Sanwer Road . After his treatment, he had rejoined his duty. Recently, he came to the city to consult the doctor of the rehabilitation centre.

Police came to know that he had again consumed liquor, due to which he was upset, and possibly took such an extreme step. The police are taking the statements of his wife and other family members to know the reason for his suicide.

// Man ends life after creating ruckus at home\\

A man named Ganesh (30), a resident of Gommatgitri area, was found hanging in his house, police said on Sunday. It is said that he was in an inebriated state and was creating ruckus, so his family members had locked him in a room after tying his hand. After that he was found hanging from the ceiling.

Gandhinagar police station in charge RC Bhaskare said that Ganesh was staying in Mumbai for the past few months. His father had passed away a few days ago but his sisters hadn’t called him for the funeral. He was upset when he came to know of his father’s death, and he reached the city and started creating a ruckus.

On Saturday, he was again creating ruckus in an inebriated state, so the family members had locked him in a room after tying his hands with a piece of rope. After two hours, he was found hanging from the ceiling. The police believe that he committed suicide in an inebriated condition. However, the investigation is on in the case.