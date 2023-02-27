Indore: Docs can register on SARATHI to issue medical certificate

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to enhance the online issuance of driving licences, Transport Departmenthas allowed applicants to upload the mandatory medical certificate online through the portal.

According to RTO Pradeep Sharma, any applicant can get the medical certificate issued in Form 1A, available on the online portal, by a registered doctor along with the application for a learning licence, application for a new driving licence, renewal or any other category of driving licence.

The applicant has to upload the online certificate through the SARATHI portal to complete their applications.

“Before April 1, 2021, there was a provision to get the medical certificate manually. Now, doctors registered with the National Medical Commission can issue medical certificates in Form 1A online on the portal. Doctors are required to register themselves on the SARATHI portal of NIC,” the RTO said.

The RTO added that any doctor with an MBBS degree or above is eligible to register on the portal. Registration of doctors is completely free of cost. “This will ensure no one can upload a fake medical certificate and get a driving licence.

The portal is to make the system transparent wherein the licence applicant can directly get a medical certificate without hassle,” Sharma said.

The doctors who volunteer to issue medical certificates through the portal will be provided with an ID and password. They will have to upload the applicant’s certificate electronically on the SARATHI portal.

Cards’ scarcity continues, applicants returning empty-handed

The service of issuing a driving licence and registration cards has worsened in the Regional Transport Office as they have run out of blank cards and printers’ cartridges.

However, officials claimed that they have received about 2000 cards from the headquarters, and things will return to normal soon.

Various complaints of delay in giving driving licences to the applicants were lodged with the RTO, but it has turned worse during the last two months. Some of the people have been waiting for their licences for over a month.