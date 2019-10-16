Indore: Diwali gifts for indore; 5 projects worth Rs 850 cr to be dedicated today

Indore: On the eve of Magnificent Madhya Pradesh (MMP), the city is all set to get Diwali gifts of five development projects worth Rs 850 crore on Thursday. Chief Minister Kamal Nath will stay in the city for two days (Thursday and Friday) and dedicate these projects. He will also host the first edition of MMP.

State’s financial capital will host the trade festival, MMP, on Friday. Over 400 industrialists will attend the one day mega event. Some of them would reach the city on Thursday.

On Wednesday, P Narhari, Commissioner of Public Relation Department, Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav and IMC Commissioner Aashish Singh visited Brilliant Convention Centre and supervise the final preparation of MMP.

Global trade exhibition to be inaugurated today: In the run-up to the MMP, the State government is organising a Global Trade exhibition at Brilliant Convention Centre. It will be inaugurated by Nath on Thursday. The Global Trade Exhibition will present Madhya Pradesh as an ideal location to set up businesses establishment and attract investment. This exhibition will serve as a platform for investors to showcase their capabilities, achievements and progress. It will also provide an opportunity to seek strategic partnerships and direct investment. The exhibition will see active participation of heads from various sectors like automobile, textile, chemicals, defense, logistics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, infrastructure, engineering, energy, petroleum, agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, etc. The exhibition will be attended by investors, business delegations, key representatives of the government, industry, academia as well as the general public.

CM to hold one-to-one meeting with industrialists: Nath will reach here on Thursday and participate in various programmes. According to the scheduled, he will arrive at 2 pm. After attending some personal events, he will reach Brilliant Convention Centre at 4.25 pm and inaugurate an exhibition there.

He will meet members of Pithampur Aodhyogic Sangathan at 4:45 pm. From 5:15 pm to 6.45 pm, he would hold meeting with various industrialists like Praveen Kankaria, CEO of IMPETUS, USA; Siddharth Jain, ED, Innox Air; Ashok Sharma, MD & CEO, Mahindra Agriculture; Ramesh Singh Chourasia, Star Group and Anil Satwani, MD, Symbiotec. He would also talk to Indore ADG Varun Kapoor. The CM will join Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) dinner at Hotel Marriott.

CM will e-dedicate the projects

-Rs 373 crore Smart Industrial Park.

--Rs 225.92 crore Pithampur Water Supply project.

-Rs 139 crore Sinhasa IT Park.

-Rs 60 crore ISBT.

-Rs 51 crore IT Command and Control Centre foundation stone would be laid down.