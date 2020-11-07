Indore: Diwali donations double up happiness

Indore: An essential part of Diwali celebrations in Indore is spreading happiness via donations drives. As Diwali week begins, the donation drives kick-start in the city.

From sending anonymous gifts to orphans to collecting goodies for underprivileged children, gestures of kindness are becoming more common as we gear up to celebrate the festival of lights.

This year, to help children continue their studies despite the cash crunch due to coronavirus pandemic, many NGOs are collecting notebooks, books and other stationary items.

Local organisations are also running such initiatives in different parts of the city. Indoreans have always set an example on Diwali by sharing and caring for the less-privileged with such donation drives.

Helping the needy, collecting goodies

FICCI FLO Indore Team in association with NGO Robinhood army has taken an initiative this Diwali to spread smiles to the underprivileged women and children.

FLO Indore has installed drop boxes at Treasure Island and C21 mall where people can come and donate notebooks, blankets, kids’ clothes, sports items and dry ration (rice & pulses).

The drop boxes are available from November 7 to November 15 from 11 am to 7 pm. The volunteers of Robin-hood army will assure the quality before accepting it and these will all be distributed to the slum areas of Indore.

FICCI FLO Indore has always been active in helping the ones in need throughout this tough time which has affected the lives of the mass in various aspects. “We also appeal people to buy local products like Diya’s, toran etc and support local artisans,” chairperson Riya Chhabra said.

On the first day, people donated 140 blankets, 50 kg rice, 50 kg pulses, 130 notebooks, 53 pencil box packets and 20 kg wheat flour.

Celebrations with female prisoners

Another way to celebrate and show their care is to make Diwali pleasant for everyone. Krishna Guruji Welfare Society will celebrate this Shri Krishna's victory along with female prisoners in various parts of the country by giving them makeup kit and other beautification items.

This is yet another unique social service step taken by the founder Krishna Mishra, who has suffered partial paralysis.

His thought behind this move is to affirm to all these prisoners that they remain an integral part of the community as they were earlier. “It will help them keep their connections with society live and give a sense of responsibility to act accordingly in the future,” Mishra said.

Baikuntha Rath

Tarun Manch took a unique initiative and collected donations for the Baikuntha Rath (hearse).

Prashant Barve and Sunil Dharmadhikari from the Manch said, “Due to coronavirus infection, the hearse could not reach many areas to take corpse.”

In such a situation, the manch collected donations for buying a new corpse vehicle should be taken from it. The manch had estimated that the corpse would cost around Rs 13-14 lakh, but donors donated with open arms and deposited Rs 18 lakh.

The manch bought a vehicle worth Rs 16 lakh and named it Baikuntha Rath. The vehicle will be launched on November 8 at 6 pm at Tanki Hall, Rajendra Nagar.