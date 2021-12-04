​Indore: District tops country in welfare of disabled



Indore



Yet another feather was added in the cap of the district on Friday when President Ramnath Kovind presented an award to the district for standing No.1 in the country in the rehabilitation of the disabled.



In a function held in New Delhi on Friday President Kovind presented the certificate to MP Shankar Lalwani. On this occasion Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik was also present.



After receiving the award Lalwani said, "Indore has been declared as the best district in the country in providing rehabilitation services to Divyangjans. The credit for this achievement goes to the people of Indore, district administration and social institutions."



Efforts are being made in the district to make the life of differently-abaled people easier. In the district, a medical board has been set up at the district level to certify all 21 types of disabilities.

Along with this, Annie Smart Class has also been started for visually impaired students. Despite Covid-19 pandemic, 6,250 medical certificates and more than 10,000 UID cards have been generated in the past one year.

Aids and assistive devices have been distributed to about 1,700 Divyangjans.

In addition, schools with disabilities have been established and aided and 2 residential hostels have been set up.

Along with this, Indore has also been ahead in the implementation of central government schemes.



About 3,000 people are being given monthly assistance for mental disability. Also, more than 2,200 private, public campuses, institutions, banks, government offices, school and college buildings, hospitals, facilities and ATMs have been made hassle-free under the Accessible India campaign.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:19 AM IST