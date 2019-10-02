Indore district takes the green plunge, Sindora to be first single plastic use free village

Indore: The district administration on Wednesday announced its plan to make Indore district free of single plastic use in a phased manner.

As pilot project, Sindora village in Rau tehsil will be made totally free from single plastic use.

District collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav said drive against single plastic use will run in urban and rural areas simultaneously.

About 100 village panchayats will be taken up in the first phase. In urban areas, places like Sarafa, 56 shops and hotels will be covered under the drive.

“We are determined to eliminate single plastic use in the district. We will accomplish it by persuading people rather than forcing them to follow it. Therefore, time limit of achieving the task has not been fixed,” Jatav told Free Press.

Earlier in the day, he launched ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign in Sindora village to mark 150the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

District panchayat chief executive officer Neha Meena was also present at the function. The public representatives and villagers of Sindora took pledge to free village panchayat of single plastic use by March 31.

In his address, Jatav spoke on harmful effects of plastic and how it is lethal for humans and animals.

As planned, village-to-village public awareness campaigns will be organised under ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ drive. The elected representatives in panchayats will be trained for the purpose. Workshops will also be organised in villages.

In her address, Meena informed villagers about the campaign in detail.