Indore: District Magistrate orders educational institutes to not pressurise parents, students for fees

Schools, colleges, online classes or other educational institutions won’t be able to pressurise parents to pay school fees during the lockdown period, an order by the district magistrate and collector Manish Singh said here on Monday. The parents can deposit the fees after lifting of the lockdown, the order added.

Similarly, the hostel owners and landlords have been directed not to pressurise students who have come from outside to study in the city to pay rent for the current month (March) during the lockdown period, adding that it will be settled after the lockdown period.

The order also said the hostel owners or landlords would be responsible for providing food to those staying in the hostels.

The orders have been issued under Section 144 of CrPC and its violation will attract provisions under Section 188 of IPC.