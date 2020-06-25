Indore: District Congress panel protests fuel price hike

Indore: Following its city wing, District Congress Committee on Thursday staged a symbolic protest against hike in fuel prices in front of a bullock cart.

District Congress leaders were not given permission by the administration to take out the rally, after which they staged a symbolic protest.

President, District Congress Committee, Sadashiv Yadav said, “Government has been increasing fuel prices without keeping laymen in mind. Farmers are the most-hit as it is time for sowing and they have to bear extra burden of diesel in their equipment.”

Yadav also added that the rise in prices will also affect the price of transportation of all items to the market.

“Fuel prices in international market are about $45 per barrel but the government is increasing the prices unnecessarily. “Price of fuel in the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government at the Centre didn’t increase petrol and diesel prices over Rs 70 when prices in international market was $135 per barrel,” he added.