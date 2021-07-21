Indore: District administration recommends elections of housing cooperative societies to settle disputes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration is gearing up to settle disputes of housing colonies by conducting elections of their housing cooperative societies.

The district administration has written a letter to Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Election Authority in this regard. Many disputes are complicated, which only board of directors can resolve. The election of Devi Ahilya Shramik Kamgar Co-operative Society will be held first.

Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Election Authority will release election schedule. The elections will be held from July 26 to August 16. ADM Abhay Bedekar said election process will be completed in 45 days. The elected body will take decision regarding disputes of colonies.