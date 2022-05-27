Indore: Dispute mars 7-yr-old girl's birthday bash at family court premises

Children of father’s family cut the cake as his wife takes away their daughter following a feud at family court premises on Thursday. | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A man, who is fighting a legal battle with his separated wife, decorated the family court premises with balloons for celebrating her seven-year-old daughter's birthday but the celebration plan got ruined as the couple and their family members had heated exchanges.

Taking note of the ruckus, the court, which had given permission for celebration of the birthday on its premises, withdrew the permission. Later, the cake was cut in a courtroom, not by the birthday girl but by kids from the man’s family.

Alok Kumawat, a lawyer by profession, was married to Jamuna about eight years ago. The two have a seven-year-old daughter, Namami.

Because of a dispute, the husband and wife have been living separately for four years. The daughter lives with her mother.

Advocate Virendra Singh, the counsel of Kumawat, said that Jamuna does not want to live with Kumawat. A legal battle is going on between the couple in the family court for almost a year.

Kumawat has applied for restoration of marriage but Jamuna rejected his appeal.

Due to the dispute, Kumawat was not even able to meet his daughter for four years. He had sought permission to celebrate the daughter's birthday by applying in the family court.

With the permission of the court, Kumawat had made preparations to celebrate the daughter's birthday on the court premises.

The court campus was decorated with balloons since morning. The court had ordered Jamuna to reach the court at 1 pm with her daughter, but she came around 2 pm.

She was accompanied by her father who entered into a brawl with Kumawat and threatened to kill him. Seeing the ruckus between the two sides, the court withdrew the permission to celebrate the birthday on the premises.

On the orders of the court, the birthday was celebrated in a courtroom, but before the girl could cut the cake, her mother took her away.

Later, other children of the Kumawat’s family cut the birthday cake.