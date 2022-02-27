Indore: Discom CGM inspects NABL accredited lab

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The West DISCOM will save up to Rs 1.25 crore every year now that it has got the NABL Accredited Testing Lab that was inspected by chief general manager (CGM) of MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, Rinkesh Kumar Vaish at Pologround, on Saturday. He observed the testing process of the transformer at the lab.

He learned about the various stages of testing and also checked the record of testing. He also inquired about the testing of cables and conductors. The officer-in-charge of the laboratory, CA Thakar and other engineers said that all three types of electrical equipment, materials are tested in an advanced way and complete reports are generated automatically.

West DISCOM officials said that a testing lab of the power company has been prepared under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan with Rs 6 crore. It is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratory (NABL). After the establishment of this lab, the company will save Rs.1.25 crore in a year, earlier, testing of equipment in such labs had to pay huge fees by taking the help of other states.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:28 AM IST