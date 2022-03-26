Indore: Digital literacy programme at Government School at Khajrana

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A digital literacy programme was launched in the Government Higher Secondary School at Khajrana Square on Saturday. The literacy programme with smart classrooms was launched by MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Akash Vijaywargiya.

The smart classrooms are provided by an NGO named Samarthanam. With the help of the same technology, the state school education department is working to provide education in the remote areas. The technology has been prepared to enhance inclusive growth in improving the quality of education through digitisation, STEM education. With a similar set-up, Atal tinkering labs across 200-plus government schools are benefiting approximately 100,000-plus kids pan-India.

The literacy programme aims at disseminating knowledge in general academics and computers by giving access to digital equipment for learning, by training teachers in capacity-building, collecting and storing of digital academic books for reference and bringing an overall change in social, intellectual and voluntary activities according to NEP, 2020.

Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar from the technology facilitators said, “Digitisation has become a necessity and has altered academia. Students have benefited a lot through virtual classrooms, e-text books and adaptive learning. The classroom teaching and learning process has become more comfortable and interactive.”

This broad-based initiative provides early exposure and access to technology to facilitate advanced education to students in schools.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:49 PM IST