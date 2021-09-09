Indore: Dhar collector Alok Singh bid farewell by Pithampur municipality

Pithampur, (Mhow) (FPNS): Dhar collector was honoured by Pithampur municipality for the works he did in the corona period and for improving the health facilities in Pithampur as well as the rest of Dhar district.

He was honoured through a simple but sober function held in the municipality campus after he was transferred to Bhopal. Singh was praised for the pro-active steps he took during the corona crisis; the way he tied up with factory managers and get oxygen supply for patients.

During his tenure, he also modernised government hospital in Dhar and other places.Pithampur municipality’s former chairman Devendra Patel and MLA candidate Sanjay Vaishnav praised Singh for his commendable works.

Collector Singh said that industries in Pithampur supporter the municipality and district administration during the corona period and the administration too supported the industries.

Pithampur municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena commended collector Singh’s services to the community and his guidance.





Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:01 PM IST