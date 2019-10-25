Indore: Dhanteras buying drives away gloom

Indore: The festive buying was buoyant on the auspicious day of Dhanteras on Friday, wiping away the sluggish sentiments witnessed during Pushpa Nakshatra and Ganesh Chaturthi.

All prominent markets including gold, automobile and electronics witnessed heavy to very heavy buying till late night. Heavy rush of buyers was seen on the roads leading to the prominent markets.

The end of the prolonged monsoon season and advance salary given to State government employees added to the buying spree.

Lightweight gold, diamond jewellery in demand

Anil Raka, Member of MP Sarafa Association said buying was sluggish on Pushya Nakshatra, but the purchasing made during Dhanteras wiped away all the gloom in the market.

“A large number of people purchased gold, silver and diamond items,” Raka said.

Traditionally, buying gold coins, particularly those with Goddess Malalaxmi imprinted are considered auspicious on Dhanteras. Therefore, there was great demand for gold coins. Apart from this, the buyers also purchased lower carat gold and diamond jewellery.

People took delivery of vehicles

Buying of vehicles on Dhanteras was much above what was seen during Ganesh Mahotsava, Navratri and Dussehra. Many had booked their vehicles in advance and took delivery as per the Muhurat. Good amount of buying two and four-wheelers was also seen. Aditya Kasliwal, Director Kasliwal Honda, said ‘Sale of automobiles was there throughout the day, but fresh buying emerged after 7.30pm. Given the special ‘Shubh’ Muhurat, sale continued till late night.’

Heavy buying emerged on Dhanteras, wiping away all the sluggish sentiments of markets. All-round buying was witnessed in all the prominent markets, including bullion, automobile, and electronics and utensils markets. Today’s bullish buying has given a great amount of boost to the trade of the city.

-Sushil Sureka, secretary of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce, an apex body of all the trade organization of the city.