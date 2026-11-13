Indore Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Vice-Chancellor Appoints 12 New Hods; Five Get Maiden Stint |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a hiatus of two and a half years, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has witnessed a major administrative reshuffle, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai appointing new heads of 12 teaching departments on a rotational basis. Among the new appointees are five fresh faces who have been given the reins of departments for the first time.

The new faces include Prof Ajay Tiwari, Prof Mukesh Sharma, Prof Gourav Purohit, Dr Piyush Kendurkar and Dr Pooja Jain.

Prof BK Tripathi, a faculty member of the International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS), has been appointed head of the School of Law. He replaces Prof Manish Sitlani, who had been heading the department for nearly five years. Tripathi is among the most experienced faculty members at DAVV and has previously served as director of IIPS for several years. He also conducted the university's common entrance test for more than a decade and is currently the chairman of the DAVV admission cell.

Prof Rekha Acharya, head of the School of Social Sciences, has been appointed head of the School of Economics, replacing Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja. Meanwhile, the vice chancellor has appointed Dr Mukesh Sharma, a faculty member of the School of Pharmacy, as head of the School of Social Sciences.

Similarly, dean of student welfare Prof LK Tripathi has been appointed head of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, replacing Dr Sonali Nargunde.

In another significant change, School of Biochemistry head Dr Meeta Jain has also been given charge of the School of Life Sciences, replacing Prof Anjana Jajoo, who has been shifted to the School of Agriculture as its head of department (HoD).

Directorate of Physical Education and Sports director Dr Sudhira Chandel, who was also heading the School of Physical Education, has been relieved of her additional charge. Dr Ajay Sahani has been appointed as the new head of the department. Dr Mahesh Dumaldar has been appointed head of the School of Mathematics and Statistics, replacing Dr Ganeswar Mishra.

Among the new appointees, Dr Ajay Tiwari has been given charge of the School of Computer Science, replacing Prof Ugrasen Suman. Tiwari has also replaced Prof GL Prajapati as chief warden.

IIPS director Prof Yamini Karmarkar, who was also holding the additional charge of the School of Aviation, Tourism and Hospitality Management (SATHM), has been relieved of the headship. Dr Gourav Purohit has been appointed the new head of SATHM.

Besides, Dr Piyush Kendurkar has been appointed head of the Directorate of Distance Management, replacing Prof Pratosh Bansal, who was appointed director of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) a few months ago. Dr Pooja Jain, a faculty member of IIPS, has been appointed head of the School of Lifelong Learning, replacing Dr Bharti Joshi. Jain has also been given charge of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra.