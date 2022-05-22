Indore Development Authority road inaugurated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A road connecting Depalpur Road to Dhar Road was inaugurated on Saturday by Indore Development Authority, under Scheme number 172.

The road is 75 meters wide and 2 kilometres long with LED lights constructed at a cost of Rs 17 crores. Officials said that Rs 85 lakh rupees have been spent on electrical work

Water resource minister Tulsi Silawat, former MLA Manoj Patel and Sudarshan Gupta, former IDA chairman Madhu Verma and IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda were present.

Chawda said that with the construction of this road, Dhar Road has now been directly connected to Ujjain Road, which will help in controlling traffic coming to the city.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:26 AM IST