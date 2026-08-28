Indore Development Authority Board Set To Approve Aerocity And Two Flyovers Under Scheme 172 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) is set to give a major push to infrastructure development around the Super Corridor, with its upcoming board meeting expected to approve an Aerocity project and two new flyovers.

Under Scheme 172, the authority plans to develop an Aerocity on around 25 acres of land near Indore Airport. The land is part of an additional parcel allotted to IDA by the state government in exchange for land earlier provided to TCS and Infosys on the Super Corridor.

The proposed Aerocity will include large plots for around eight to 10 hotels, along with commercial establishments, IT-related activities and other business facilities.

A large convention centre is also proposed in the area under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Residential and commercial plots will also be developed under Scheme 172.

The location is considered strategically important as the Indore-Pithampur Industrial Corridor, being developed by MPIDC, also passes close to the airport and will support several commercial activities.

The IDA board meeting is likely to be held next week, possibly on Tuesday. Besides approving the Aerocity project and related plot tenders, the board is expected to grant administrative approval for two flyovers at major city intersections.

After receiving administrative clearance, IDA will initiate the tender process to construct the flyovers.