Indore Development Authority Approves Lease Renewal For 3,000 Core Houses In Scheme 78 | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief for thousands of residents, the Indore Development Authority (IDA) has approved lease renewal benefits for nearly 3,000 core house allottees under Scheme 78.

The decision comes after years of struggle by economically weaker section (EWS) beneficiaries, who had been making repeated rounds of public hearings and visits to authority offices seeking a resolution.

According to officials, the issue of pending lease renewals had been lingering for years due to legal and procedural complexities. After obtaining legal opinion and deliberating in board meetings, the authority has now passed a resolution to extend lease renewal benefits to eligible allottees. This move is expected to significantly ease the burden on residents who were unable to proceed with formal property documentation.

Under the new provision, beneficiaries will be required to obtain building permission from the municipal corporation within two years. Only after this condition is met will the lease renewal process be completed. Authorities indicated that earlier delays in securing building permits had stalled lease renewals, leaving many residents uncertain.

The Scheme 78 core houses were originally developed for low-income groups, with basic infrastructure and limited built-up areas. Over time, many residents expanded their homes, but the lack of formal approvals led to complications with legal ownership and lease extensions.

Officials stated that this is the first time such a large-scale, humanitarian decision has been taken to support economically weaker allottees. The authority is also considering organising special camps to facilitate the lease renewal process and assist residents with documentation.