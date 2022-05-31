Indore: Depression main reason behind head constable's suicide, say cops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The head constable who committed suicide by hanging himself on the balcony of his home in Tejaji Nagar area of the city on Sunday was suffering from depression following his wife's death, police said on Monday.

Tejaji Nagar police station-in-charge RD Kanwa said deceased Ramkumar Mishra (50), a resident of Joshi Colony area was posted in the traffic police department for 20 years and was staying with his son. On the day of his suicide, neighbours saw him taking a morning walk at around 5 am. He returned home and hanged himself.

Though no suicide note was found, family members in their statement before police said that Mishra's wife died had two years back and since then he had been depressed. He had also written to his superiors that he wished to be transferred to DRP Lines, where the work is considered to be less stressful.



Mishra hails from Kanpur and had been working with Madhya Pradesh police for more than 20 years. He had worked in Simrol, Khipra, Tejaji Nagar and other police stations during his service.

Several years back Mishra was involved in a police encounter with dacoits in the Kshipra area during which he had been shot in his leg.