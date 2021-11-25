Indore: ​Dengue alarm in city as 16 more fall prey

Indore

In all, 16 more people have fallen prey to the deadly vector-borne disease dengue on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1082.



“These 16 cases were reported on Wednesday including 13 men and six women," District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said. He added that only one death has been reported in the district due to dengue. There are 23 active cases and 12 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city.

Out of total dengue cases in the city, 665 were male while 417 were female including 272 children.

Dengue bulletin

Dengue cases on Wednesday 16

Male patients 13

Female patients 3

Children 6

No of deaths 0

Total dengue cases till date 1082

Total male patients 665

Total female 417

Total children 272

Active case 23

Active admitted patients 12

Total deaths 1

25,000 more vaccinated



The slow pace of vaccination has health department officials worried as it appears that they won't be able to achieve the target of completing the vaccination of the targeted population by November 30.

As many as over 4.5 lakh people are still waiting to take the second dose of vaccination and the department will have to administer over 50,000 doses each day for the next eight days.

“We could vaccinate about 25139 people on Wednesday and so far 23.9 lakh people have taken the second dose of the vaccine. Our targeted population is about 28.07 lakh and still over 4.5 lakh people remain to be vaccinated. We had completed vaccinating people with the first dose by mid-October and all of the targeted population would become eligible for the second dose by November 23,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:03 AM IST