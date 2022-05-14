Indore: ​Delay in legal opinion irks candidates awaiting PSC-2019 interviews

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Candidates, who had cracked state service exam-2019 and are awaiting interviews, staged a demonstration outside office of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Friday alleging the commission is deliberately delaying legal opinion on High Court’s order pertaining to PSC-2019.

The interviews which were scheduled could not be started till date.

On April 7, Madhya Pradesh High Court had set aside a new rule by the state government restricting meritorious candidates of the reserved category to their respective quota seats and cancelled the results of the PSC-2019.

With setting aside the amendment dated February 17, 2020, to the MP State Services Examination Rules 2015 brought about by the government as ultra vires (exceeding the scope of powers), the court stated that the recruitment process must be conducted and completed in consonance with the unamended examination rules of 2015.

The results of the prelims and main exam-2019 were declared in December 2020 and December 2021 respectively following the rule of 2020.

A total of 10,767 candidates had been declared successful in the preliminary exams while 1918 candidates cleared the main examination.

But the results of both prelims and mains will change owing to the order of the court. Fearing bleak future, candidates staged a demonstration outside the MPPSC office seeking to know what steps it has taken to hold interview.

MPPSC secretary Prabal Sipaha told protesting candidates said that they had sought legal opinion on the court’s order.

The candidates replied that the same excuse was given to them when they turned up at the MPPSC office on May 2.

They alleged that MPPSC was deliberately delaying legal opinion over the matter.

The secretary told that the legal opinion is expected in two to three days.

“We will decide our future course of action after that,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:32 AM IST